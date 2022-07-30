4,000 Used Condoms Blocked Drainage at Sports Village During Commonwealth Games 2010

The last two years have witnessed a dry spell as far as sports events are concerned because of the worldwide Covid19 pandemic. Now, as the world is steadily inching towards normalcy once again, the 2022 Commonwealth games kicked off in Birmingham on July 28.

While we are into the third day of the Commonwealth Games, it is interesting to go back a little more than a decade and refresh our memories of the 2010 Commonwealth games hosted in India. The event, held in New Delhi, made headlines for a long time even after the event.

The event, which had participants from 71 countries, made news for many wrong reasons ranging from misappropriation of funds to corruption by officials. However, one reason that was both baffling and amusing at the same time was the fact that about four thousand used condoms were found in the drain of the sports village where the participating athletes were put up. This was revealed when the drain was blocked due to these used condoms.

Although sex is certainly not a Commonwealth Games sport, it appears to have been one in the Akshardham Games Village back in 2010, which was home to almost 7,000 competitors. All of these athletes were in excellent physical condition and had lots of free time to indulge in pleasurable activities once they were eliminated from their respective competitions. They certainly made full use of the condoms provided to them free of cost during their stay to promote safe sex and restrict the spread of STDs.

In fact, while much of the national media termed the discovery of thousands of condoms in the drainage system as an embarrassing story, Commonwealth Games Federation boss Michael Fennell had termed it a “positive" story saying that athletes were promoting safe sex, which is a good thing.

Many athletes have admitted to having a high sex drive while they are conditioning themselves for sporting events, so this is not much surprising.

In order to help spread awareness about AIDS, athletes have received free condoms in every Games Village since Barcelona in 1992, and in Beijing 2008, a record-breaking 100,000 condoms were given out.

