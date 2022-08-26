When a Crocodile, Being Smuggled in a Bag, Caused a Plane Crash

A popular Hollywood movie “Snakes On A Plane" depicted what would happen if someone tried to sabotage a flight by leaving snakes on the plane. What if we told you that a similar incident happened in real life? The only difference is that the reptile present in the place was a different one. In August 2010, a plane crash killed a British pilot and 19 others.

According to The Guardian’s report dated October 22, 2010, the plane crash might have been caused by an escaped crocodile. The report suggested that the reptile had been smuggled into the plane. When it escaped the smuggler’s captivity, passengers panicked, and the aircraft eventually plummeted to the ground. The incident happened in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The plane crash on August 25, 2010, was investigated by a British Expert, who commented at the time that it must’ve been “extremely unlikely" that the crocodile was the reason for the crash but did not rule it out. The flight took off from Kinshasa and was supposed to land in Bandudu, which it couldn’t reach due to the accident. The 20 passengers killed in the Let-410 plane crash included First Officer Chris Wilson of Gloucestershire.

While some reports suggest that the crash happened due to the frantic stampede inside the cabin after the crocodile escaped from a sports bag that it was smuggled in, a lot of other experts and investigators suggest that the reasoning with the highest probability and one which was more logical was that the plane ran out of fuel which led to the crash. During the investigation, no technical glitch or signs of the explosion were found ruling out those two possibilities immediately.

The crocodile was being smuggled from Kinshasa via air and this might have only been possible with an ally inside either the Airport Authority or a cabin crew member.

