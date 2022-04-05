When Ashneer Grover Called a Bald Contestant 'Shakaal' on Shark Tank India

Ever since Shark Tank India first appeared on the television screens at our homes, Ashneer Grover has been one of the most interesting faces on the show. The BharatPe founder has made sure that he stays in the limelight by saying stuff that sounds as blunt as one can be or as funny as possible. When On2Cook’s founder Sanandhan Sharma started his product pitch on the show, Ashneer’s jokes were as innovative as Sanandhan’s smart cooking solutions. The former BharatPe founder and CEO wasted no time in joking around about Sanandhan’s look. Ashneer said Sanandhan reminded him of the classic Bollywood villain Shakaal. Sanandhan took the joke in good spirit and laughed about it along with the other judges. Sanandhan Sharma is an inventor and entrepreneur who has worked as a product designer for more than 20 years. On2Cook’s mission, according to him, is to bring innovative time-saving products to the market in terms of cooking. Sanandhan is a photographer and bird watcher.

Shakaal was played by the veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the iconic film Shaan. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the movie featured Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor as the protagonists and other cast members including Shatrughan Sinha, Sunil Dutt, Mac Mohan and Parveen Babi. Just like Sanandhan on the show, Kulbhushan had a bald head in the movie due to which Ashneer felt a striking resemblance between the two faces.

Ashneer has recently been in the news for his resignation as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BharatPe. The reason for his resignation was the dispute between him and the company’s board over the allegations of financial fraud against Ashneer’s wife, Madhuri Jain. While Ashneer dismissed these allegations and deemed them baseless, BharaPe decided to sack Madhuri Jain. After this, Ashneer resigned from all positions at BharatPe on March 1, 2022.

