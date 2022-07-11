'When Brain Gets Hacked...': Doctor Hits Fake Hand With Hammer, Man Feels Pain

The mind can be tricked into believing many things that aren’t true, and a recent video uploaded by popular Twitter user Tansu Yegen does exactly that. The video shows a man being tricked into believing that when someone hits a fake hand in front of him, he feels sensations and pain.

The video shared the caption, “When the brain gets hacked! Science is fun, shows a man wearing a white coat slowly tricking the mind of the individual in the video. He uses a board to keep the man’s real hand out of sight. The man in the coat then starts the experiment by touching both the real and the fake hand in front of the man. After a while, he stops touching the real hand but only the fake hand in front of the man.

The brain is tricked in this sense as it tells the body that the real hand is still being touched. When a hammer is used to hit the fake hand, the man gets surprised and starts feeling pain in his own hand and jumps in his seat. This trick is performed by confusing the brain using the eyes of the man.

Advertisement

People took to the comments to show their surprise at the funny and interesting video. Many shared laughing emojis and heart emojis while others shared their thoughts about the video. One user wrote, “Love this trick. Cos I’m evil," with another continuing, “the power of the mind," while another showed her surprise by saying, ‘Is this magic?’

The official Twitter page of Tansu Yegen is quite famous with more than 7 lakh followers. He often shares funny and surprising videos on social media platform. He gets amazing responses from his fans with every video going viral.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.