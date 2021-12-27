When did Middle East and Viking-age Scandinavia Form Trade Links? A Study Finds Out

A recent research has managed to discover the exact time anchor indicating the arrival of trade flows from the Middle East in Viking-age Scandinavia. The study published in the Nature journal last week, was led by an interdisciplinary team of researchers from Center for Urban Network Evolutions at Aarhus University, in collaboration with the Museum of Southwest Jutland for the Northern Emporium Project. The study has made a pathbreaking discovery by applying new astronomical insights about the past activity of the sun to establish an exact time anchor for global links in 775 CE. For their study, the team conducted an elaborate excavation at a Viking-age Scandinavian principal trading town called Ribe. The excavation and the following research was able to pinpoint the exact date of the arrival of objects from various parts of the world at the market in Ribe.

The team of scientists was able to trace the beginning of the vast network of Viking-age trade connections with regions like Frankish Western Europe, North Atlantic Norway and the Middle East. With the help of new carbon-dating technology, researchers were able to set a chronology for these events by deploying the latest radiocarbon dating technology.

Advertisement

Lead author Bente Philippsen said in a statement, “The applicability of radiocarbon dating has hitherto been limited due to the broad age ranges of this method. Recently, however, it has been discovered that solar particle events, also known as Miyake events, cause sharp spikes in atmospheric radiocarbon for a single year." Philippsen added that Miyake events are named after the Japanese researcher Fusa Miyake, who first identified them in 2012. The lead author also mentioned that when these events are identified in detailed records like those found in tree rings or in an archaeological sequence, they help researchers in reducing the uncertainty margins considerably.

Søren Sindbæk, who was part of the research team, also said in a statement that with the help of this technology scientists found that the expansion of Afro-Eurasian trade networks, highlighted by the arrival of large of Middle Eastern beads in Ribe, can be dated back with precision to 790±10 CE which also coincides with the beginning of the Viking Age.

The latest findings also challenge one of the most widely accepted explanations for maritime expansions in the Viking Age, that Scandinavian seafaring took off in response to growing trade with the Middle East through Russia. The research highlights that Maritime networks and long-distance trade were already formed decades before encouragements from the Middle East caused a further expansion of these maritime routes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.