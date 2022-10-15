When JK Rowling Revealed Why She Couldn't Kill 'Hagrid' in Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans are mourning the death of ‘Hagrid’ Robbie Coltrane who passed away on October 14. Scottish actor, comedian and writer left for his heavenly abode at the age of 72 and tributes from across the world continue to pour in. Robbie Coltrane made Hagrid come to life as a dragon-loving, kind and gracious half-giant, half-man. Even though several characters were killed off in the book franchise written by J.K Rowling, recently the author revealed that she had no intentions of killing off the character of Hagrid in the books ever, according to a report from LAD Bible.

In the books and movies of the hit fantasy fiction series, Hagrid was with Harry from the very beginning and was the one who not only brought him to the Dursley’s as a baby, but also the person to reveal that Harry is a wizard, 11 years later. It was expected that Hagrid would have a significant role to play until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which was released in 2007. In the report, Rowling explained that while she thought her first draft of the final book’s last chapter was ‘rubbish’, there was one part of it that remained. The author revealed that Hagrid carried Harry’s ‘dead’ body out of the forest following the Battle of Hogwarts.

Rowling went on to explain that she had written the end of the series ‘within the first year of writing’ and that it didn’t occur to her to kill off beloved Hagrid, even though he “would have been a natural to kill in some ways." Rowling revealed that she wanted Hagrid to carry “Harry out of the woods specifically as it was Hagrid who took him into the world and Hagrid who would bring him back."

Before his death, Robbie Coltrane himself reflected on the “lasting legacy of Hagrid" in HBO Max’s Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, which was released earlier in 2022. In an emotional video message, Coltrane said that it was an “end of an era" and that he had devoted a decade of his life to the series and the character of Hagrid. He went on to say, “My children have grown up during it."

