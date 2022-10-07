'When Pops is The Boss': Instagram Video of Father-son Duo Pilots Flying Together Goes Viral

A video posted by a pilot sharing his experience of being in the cockpit with his father has gone viral. The clip posted on Instagram shows Erik Lake looking thoughtfully at the camera, with the text “When your dad becomes your boss at work for the day". He pans the camera towards his father, who also looks focused on preparing for the journey ahead. The father smiles after noticing the camera. In the next frame, Erik can also be seen sporting a beaming smile.

The younger Mr Lake, who also starred in the US TV show Married At First Sight, admitted in the video’s caption that he had to stay on top of his game when “pops is the boss". In a different post, he also revealed that he was flying together with his father as a pilot after three years at Delta Airlines. When Erik was hired at the company almost five years ago, his father, Tom Lake, was an instructor on the same plane that he was supposed to be training on.

Thus, they flew together on Lake’s first flight. They have since flown over ten trips together.

Tom is retiring in about 18 months, concluding his several decades-long stint as a pilot. Erik, who has mentioned “Air Force Aviator" in his Instagram bio, plans on taking at least one trip flying a plane per month with his father till he retires. “He flew with me on my first flight, so I’ll fly with him on his last! I’m not quite sure if that’s ever been done by any airline, but either way, it will be very special for us and our family," he stated in his Instagram post.

Erik also stated, in reply to a comment to his post, that he is holding off moving on to the position of Captain (for which he is apparently already eligible) till after Tom retires.

