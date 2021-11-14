When Priyanka Gandhi Shared Her Favourite Story About Great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru

India, along with the entire world, earlier used to celebrate Children’s Day on November 20, as decided by the United Nations in 1954. However, after the death of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1964, it was decided in unison that Children’s Day must be celebrated to mark the birth of the person who led the nation as it unfurled its wings of freedom and considered children as the most precious asset of a growing country. As India celebrates the day to address the importance of children’s rights and remember a great leader, people who associate themselves to the principles of the man. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the great-granddaughter of Nehru, is deeply connected to him and reflects the perspectives for the country, similar to what Nehru had in his days.

In April 2019, when everybody was sharing their share of wishes attached to digital portraits of Nehru on social media, Priyanka, too, followed suit and took to Twitter to share her most memorable moment that shaped her views about her great-grandfather and the first PM of the nation. Her tweet said, “My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 AM to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair." She concluded with another tweet that said, “Sometimes the simplest things tell us more about a man than the most glorious tales." Here’s the tweet:

Priyanka has always been vocal when it comes to reminding the country about the great works of her great grandfather, and with that, keeps those teachings and principles afresh in her conscience as well.

In May 2020, she went on record to state how Nehru formed the cornerstone of democracy in the country. She also stated that the idea of self-reliant India germinated from Nehru’s brain as he laid the foundation of institutions like Indian Institute of Technology and All India Institute of Medical Sciences that produced some world-class engineers and doctors. On Children’s Day, let us take notice of the journey of a country that freed itself from the colonial clutches with the help of great minds like Gandhi, Bose, and of course, Nehru.

