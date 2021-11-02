When Shah Rukh Khan 'Ditched' Stardom and Won Us Over With Humility

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Tuesday. Khan has recently been facing some tough times after his son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust in a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. While Aryan spent 22 days in Arthur Road Jail, SRK would be more relieved to spend his 56th birthday with his son, as he returned home on Saturday after being granted bail on Thursday. On the day of his special day, it would be hard to not reflect on his real-life personality, with which he has probably made more fans than his films ever could. Irrespective of how his films performed at the box office or how good his on-screen performances were, SRK has always maintained goodwill and has, from time to time, awed everyone with his humility, despite his behemoth stardom.

On King Khan’s birthday, let’s take a look at the times when he gave us a lesson in humility:

>When SRK greeted fans despite difficult times

SRK recently went to meet Aryan for the first in jail since his arrest. With media persons and the general public mobbing the actor, SRK greeted the crowd sitting outside the jail with folded hands, not once but twice.

The video was then circulated far and wide on microblogging site Twitter and had a snowballing effect of sorts as users shared penned anecdotes of how Shah Rukh Khan made an impact on their lives in one way or the other.

>When SRK took time out from his (busy) schedule to meet a singer’s mom and seek her blessings

Recently, Chinmayi Sripaada, who lent her voice for the song ‘Titli’ in Chennai Express, recounted the time when Khan wrote back to her on Twitter.

Chinmayi further recalled SRK taking notice of her elated mother’s post on social media and taking time out to speak to her over the phone before eventually meeting her in person and taking her blessings.

“Cut to several days later when he came to Chennai - He took the effort to cut across a huge room with people waiting, found my mother and took her blessing by touching her feet," the singer wrote before adding: “I will never forget how this man made me feel. How he made my mother feel. He was such a breath of fresh air and I knew a Superstar like him could be this sincerely, genuinely nice. He did NOT have to be that nice. But he did."

>SRK’s thoughtful gesture to cop before entering Dilip Kumar’s home

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 due to prolonged illness. SRK reached Kumar and veteran actress Saira Banu’s Bandra West residence and was photographed consoling an emotional Banu. As the Internet was flooded with heartfelt condolences, a video of SRK making his way to Kumar’s Mumbai residence brought a brief smile on the faces of the condoling fans.

In a video shared by Filmfare, SRK could be seen gesturing to the stationed cop as a mark of respect. “Notice the unsolicited respect given to the police officer at 0:21. That street smartness is why SRK still rules the hearts of so many after so many years," a Twitter user wrote while quoting the video.

>Thank you mat karo, Hukm karo!

Khan, as like many other influential personalities, stepped up during India’s fight against the cruel Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic," SRK said in a statement back in April 2020.

It was, however, his response to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s message of gratitude that won Twitter over.

These are just some of the instances that came to light due to social media. We can only imagine what went under the radar before the advent of the virtual world.

