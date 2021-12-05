When to Declare? Fans Turn Cricket Pundits as Kohli's India Dominate Mumbai Test

A lead of over 400 runs, more than 2 days of play left, and with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj waiting to pounce on the Black Caps, when should India, led by Virat Kohli, declare? That’s the hot topic of discussion among fans and spectators who have tuned in to the exciting second Test being played at the Wankhede Stadium on a lazy Sunday morning. After Ajaz Patel’s historic 10-fer in the first innings where the hosts still managed to post 325, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc and bundled out the visiting New Zealand for a mere 62. With the lead growing stronger by the minute and India being favourites to wrap up the series 1-0, all eyes are now on coach Rahul Dravid and Kohli to bring back the Indian bowlers on the field and finish the business for their side quickly.

But when should India really declare? Far away from the action, folks on the microblogging site Twitter expressed their opinions as to when they felt was the right time for the Indian batters to return to the dressing room.

It’s worth reminding that at the time of writing this, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has scalped all the 12 Indian wickets in the Mumbai Test.

