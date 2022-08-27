When The Queen Saved Snoop Dogg From Getting Kicked Out Of UK, Here's the Story

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, popularly known as Snoop Dogg, was once saved by the Queen from being thrown out of the United Kingdom in the 90s. During an interview with American DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop Dogg recalled the time he was on a tour in the UK in 1994. It was also the time when the American rapper was facing charges for first and second-degree murder. In 1993, a man was shot dead in Los Angeles. Snoop and his bodyguard were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case. The charges were dropped three years later in 1996.

Snoop referenced a front-page news article published in Daily Star with a headline, “Kick This Bastard Out!" Recalling the time, Snoop said, “They kicked me out of the UK. They had a picture of me with one hand handcuffed. This is the picture I took."

The rap great said that it was the time he was fighting a murder case in Los Angeles. He then said, “But guess who came to my defence? Just take a guess. The Queen." “This man has done nothing wrong in our country. He can come," Snoop said, quoting the Queen.

Snoop Dogg explained that another reason the Queen defended his stay in the United Kingdom was her grandkids, Prince Harry and Prince Williams. Snoop then quips, “Thank you Queen, I love you, baby. The Queen…that is my gal!"

He cited the same reason in an interview with the Guardian in 2015. “When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dog, and he had done no wrong in the UK, so she gave me permission to be here," he said.

Apart from being ab absolute legend in the world of music, Snoop Dogg is now being closely associated with Non-Fungible Token (NFT)s. As per reports, the rapper, along with Eminem, will be performing their Bored Ape NFT track, From the D 2 the LBC, at the MTV Music Awards.

