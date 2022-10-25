When Young Virat Kohli 'Met' Future UK PM Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has been chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and is set to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Ever since the news came forth, Sunak has been in the headlines. However, this time, it is for a strange reason. An image which is going viral on social media shows Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli with the to-be UK PM. Uploaded on Twitter handle, ‘India Wants to Know,’ the image shows the young cricketer receiving a prize. “A Young @imVkohli with @RishiSunak."

However, it is not true. In the image, Kohli is not with Sunak but with another cricketer Ashish Nehra. There have already been speculations that the 42-year-old Sunak resembles former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra. Have a look at the image:

Advertisement

The same image has been discovered in many news reports. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the image was captured after the 2003 Cricket World Cup in which Nehra played. The picture was taken at a cricket academy.

Meanwhile, earlier today many people also created memes around the same. People posted images of the two, drawing comparisons. Also, while posting congratulatory messages for Rishi Sunak, they used Ashish Nehra’s photos.

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu. Sunak announced his bid to become the prime minister days after the outgoing prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

Advertisement

Conservative Party leaders are hopeful that Sunak will unite the party and Lord Howell, a Conservative Party leader, said Sunak has to face these new challenges and emerge victorious, while speaking to Sky News.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here