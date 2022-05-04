Where Does Earth End and Space Start? All about the Cosmic 'Karman Line'

Earth is the planet as we know it – life-sustaining and water-producing – because of the atmosphere. This layered structure provides our blue planet with adequate temperature, density, and ray exposure so that all kinds of lives are fostered on it. The atmosphere is divided into five layers – troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, and exosphere – with each playing their roles in making Earth a livable planet. It is a thing to wonder if there is a demarcation where this protective layer of Earth ends and space starts. How do scientists know when an object has exited Earth and entered space?

Turns out, there is a line, just like boundaries dividing nations on Earth, that separates space from the Earth. However, unlike national borders, this line is not defined by humans but by the cosmos itself. The line that marks the beginning of space from the Earth is called the Karman line. Named after Theodore von Karman, the Karman line is a crucial element that is considered while determining the extent to which an aircraft can fly. Not only this, engineers and scientists too, factor in the Karman line to figure out how to keep the satellites and spacecraft orbiting the Earth.

It is marked by analysing the density of air. At the Karman line, the air becomes too thin for aircraft to stay afloat. Generally, the Karman line is located at roughly 62 miles (100 kilometres) above sea level. It is believed that space starts after the Karman line. But interestingly, this is not where Earth's atmosphere ends.

Earth’s atmosphere has its traces as high as 10,000 kilometres from the Earth’s surface. The outermost layer of the Earth’s atmosphere – where the hydrogen atoms make up their geocorona – can extend even beyond the moon, as reported by Live Science. However, the taste of space can be felt right at the Karman line, where microgravity enters the picture. Billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson flew their private aircraft to this line to be one of the first non-astronauts to go to space.

