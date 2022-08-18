Where's Blue Tick to Edit Button, Twitter India's 'Aur Batao' Opens Floodgates to Requests

“Aur batao." A common phrase used by desis to either break long pauses over phone calls or simply ask “what’s up?" to their pals was used by Twitter India’s admin to break the ice on a rather uneventful Wednesday. “Aur batao," the official account of the bluebird app tweeted away. And as always, the janta was ready to take up the task and let everyone know what they were exactly up to at the moment.

And the conversation began- one that would remind you of your interaction with family and friends.

A tweet by Twitter and not a single mention of the edit button? Not possible.

And some humble requests from users to verify their accounts with a blue tick. Even Irfan saab, ex-host of Rajya Sabha TV’s show ‘Guftagoo,’ didn’t shy away from asking.

The tweet also elicited an extremely specific request.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Tesla Chief Elon Musk announced that he would drop the $44 billion deal of buying Twitter. The decision was made after the microblogging site refused to provide him with concrete data on fake accounts or bots. Amid all this chaos, Tweeple left no chance to roast the billionaire. Musk has been receiving a lot of criticism since he made his decision. “BREAKING NEWS: Rather than get sued by Twitter, Elon Musk has decided to leave earth, colonize Mars, and start his new Social Media empire there. It’s going to be called “Martyr," wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few tweets:

