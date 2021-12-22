White Rainbow Appears in The UK Sky Leaving People Shocked. Here's What it is

You must have seen rainbows since a very young age. In fact, it was one of the fascinating things during our childhood. When it rains and soon after the sun sets, the reflection of sunlight forms a rainbow. There are several colours in a rainbow, hence the name, right? But have you ever seen a White Rainbow? No, we are not joking. It did happen in the UK where people were shocked to observe what looked like a rainbow but white in colour.

Let us inform you that they are also known as Fogbo. They are formed when sunlight falls on water droplets made of mist or haze. The rainbow that is formed after this process is white in colour. This fogbow has also been seen in the UK in the past. Since it is getting cold in the UK these days, when the sunlight falls on one of the mist droplets, a white rainbow is formed.

Advertisement

>White rainbow seen in many areas of the UK on Saturday:

The rainbow appeared in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex in the UK on Saturday. In these rainbows, the water droplets present in the sky are 10 to 1 thousand times smaller than the common rainbow.

BBC weather forecaster Dan Holly said that white rainbows have been seen in areas where there was a lot of fog on Saturday. Many pictures of it were circulated on social media. A lot of people were surprised to see how the colours faded away from the rainbow.

Let us also inform you that a similar rainbow was spotted in Scotland in 2017. Even at the time, there was a lot of discussion about Fogbo. A person climbing a mountain saw that rainbow first. Looking at the fogbow, he felt that he had seen a soul in the sky and after that, he ran down screaming.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.