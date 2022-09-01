White Tigress Sita Gives Birth To Three Healthy Cubs At Delhi Zoo

The National Zoological Park in Delhi witnessed the birth of three healthy white tigers last week. The cubs were born to a white tigress named Sita and a white tiger, Vijay, on August 24, according to zoo officials.

The Delhi Zoo has shared a picture of the three cubs along with their mother through their official Twitter handle. “We welcome our new guests. Three white tiger cubs born in Delhi zoo," the caption read.

In the photo, the newborn white tigers can be seen lying on dry grass as their mother sits close to them.

Advertisement

The Delhi zoo, in a communication, informed that the cubs will remain in quarantine with their mother for a month. They were born to a seven-year-old tigress named Sita and a seven-year-old tiger, Vijay.

Announcing the birth of the cubs, Dharamdeo Rai, director, Delhi Zoo, said in a video message “I am very happy to inform you about the birth of the three tiger cubs at the Delhi zoo. As you know, the Delhi zoo is one of the zoos that is actively involved in the conservation breeding of tigers," reported The Indian Express.

Rai added that the zoo had witnessed a successful birth of white tigers after seven years. He further said that the cubs and the tigress were doing fine.

The Zoo said in a statement added that they are hopeful of making their visitors more aware of the contribution of wildlife in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem and that of zoos in conserving wildlife. The zoo authorities added that the birth of the three cubs is a “big step" in the conservation breeding of tigers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here