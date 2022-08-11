Who is Bobby Kataria? All You Need to Know About Controversial Social Media 'Influencer'

Social media figure Bobby Kataria has been in the news recently for multiple reasons. Hailing from Gurugram, Kataria is a lifestyle blogger, and a bodybuilder. He enjoys a healthy 6 lakh+ following on Instagram and is also very popular on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Usually, on his social media handles, he shares a sneak peek of his “lavish" lifestyle, flexing his bulging muscles, and sharing fitness tips. He is often seen discussing social issues.

So far so good.

In the recent past, however, the social media star has made news for all the wrong reasons. An investigation was launched by Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar after a video of Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria consuming alcohol on a busy Dehradun road went viral. It all began on July 28 when Haryana resident Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account. The short clip has now triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

In the video, Kataria could sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. Shot by one of his aides, the video has background music playing which says, “Roads apne baap ki."

While the outrage had only begun, another video of the content creator resurfaced on the Internet furthering the anger toward Kataria.

The video, in question, was shot when the influencer reportedly travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022. The video was immediately taken down from his social media pages. “Video isn’t available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier," the authorities said.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI.

The video showed the social media star laying down at the tail section of the SpiceJet flight and smoking a cigarette. Smoking is banned on all flights be it domestic or international. According to ANI, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that none of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline’s notice on January 24, 2022 through social media posts.

Earlier in December 2017, Kataria was embroiled in yet another controversy. He had allegedly created a ruckus inside a police station in Gurugram. This happened in connection with a double murder case in his village. As per Navbharat Times, the police had registered six cases against him. He was later arrested.

The social media personality had alleged that the police tortured him in custody.

