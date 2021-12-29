Who is the Viral 'Bachpan ka Pyar' Kid Whom Badshah is Praying for?

10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo was an unassuming school boy from the Maoist-hit Sukma district in Chhattisgarh until he shot to dizzying fame after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ went crazy viral. Shot two years back in 2019, the video that emerged on social media shows Dirdo wearing his school uniform and belting out the number, apparently in a school, with a man seen chuckling behind him. Garnering over 9 million views and 4.5 million likes, the video sparked the ‘Bachpan ka Pyar’ trend which was endorsed by several celebrities, influencers and even police organisations. Even rapper Badshah took note of the young star, who went on to feature in his remixed version of ‘Bachpan ka Pyar’s’ music video’ alongside singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico.

The viral kid is also quite active on his Instagram page, which has a large fanbase of over three lakh followers, with regular posts of his music and dance reels. Earlier, his reel on the trending song In Da Ghetto song by J Balvin was lauded by netizens which got over 14 million views and 9 lakh likes.

He had also posted the journey of the song, right from his first video in his classroom to a full fledged music video version featuring multiple artists.

Dirdo has previously been felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He is seen singing the song that catapulted him to fame, upon their request.

Dirdo is now back in the news again, this time for an unfortunate bike accident, which has left him in a critical condition. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet and suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital. Chief Minister Baghel has instructed Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar to provide the best treatment at the earliest to the child, a press release stated. Badshah also tweeted that he was in touch with the family of Dirdo and requested netizens to pray for his speedy recovery.

