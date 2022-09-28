Who Says All Doctors Have Bad Handwriting? Kerala Paediatrician Proves Otherwise

For years now, funny prescriptions and incomprehensible doctors’ handwriting have been the subject of online memes. The memes joke that aside from the pharmacist, no one else can read what most doctors have written on their prescriptions. Therefore, being able to read a prescription is a pleasant surprise, more so if the writing is exceptionally tidy. For precisely this reason, Dr Nithin Narayanan from Kerala has earned recognition for writing prescriptions in exceptionally tidy handwriting that any patient or pharmacist can read.

His flawless block letters penmanship started receiving praise when a photo of a medical prescription he wrote went viral on social media. A user shared the picture of the prescription on Facebook with the caption, “I do not know the authenticity of this prescription as it was shared. But one thing cannot be said. No matter how busy the doctor is, a prescription writing that does not exceed 2 minutes, if it is written in a way that the patient, bystander and pharmacist can understand, the dignity will not decrease at all! This prescription shows that the opposite is the case. Salute sir. Let this prescription be an example to show social dominance to at least a few people in a section that insists that only the pharmacists I need to read can avoid that bad habit."

Advertisement

="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBency.s.d%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02qzZQUBBjeKNf7QvTaM62wKNLmu5NBckagEJcpwd9VtMGwipAQKXweTGUi2VU8MVwl&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="725" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share">>

Dr Nithin stated in a media interview that he enjoys writing and has had good handwriting since he was a young boy. He continued by saying that he made an effort to uphold the same benchmarks when writing prescriptions. He responded to Asianet’s question on whether pharmacists can read his handwriting more easily by saying, “Pharmacists must be used to many types of handwriting and mine would also be the same for them."

“I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I’m busy. Patients often appreciate this," he added.

Advertisement

Explaining that he has inculcated the art of neat handwriting since childhood, Dr Nithin said that he made efforts to maintain his writing style even after his studies were finished.

Dr Nithin is from Thrissur’s Padiyur and has spent the last three years working at the CHC in Palakkad’s Nemmara. He completed his MD from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) after completing his MBBS from Thrissur Medical College.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here