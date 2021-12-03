Wholesome Story of Grandma Meeting Stranger on Thanksgiving to Be a Netflix Movie

Netflix is developing a feel-good movie inspired by the heartwarming viral story of an Arizona woman accidentally inviting an unknown teenager to her Thanksgiving dinner. Titled The Thanksgiving Text, the feature film will be written by Abdul Williams. Back in 2016, Wanda Dench sent a text to Jamal Hilton, thinking he was her grandson. Interestingly, she got the wrong phone number and ended up texting an unknown 17-year-old high school senior. The teenager quipped in response to Dench that although she was not his grandma, asking if he could still get a plate on Turkey Day. Dench sent a wholesome reply and welcomed him saying, “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do… feed everyone." Nobody knew that this random initial exchange would turn into something of a lasting bond. A cherished ritual was born, and Hinton has since attended her feast every year.

As per Variety, Hinton and Dench are both working to develop the upcoming Netflix original. Not only Hinton, but his family has also been welcomed to the regular holiday dinner. In fact, the grandma also invited his girlfriend, Mikaela to dinner over a text.

Thanks to an accidental invitation, since their first meeting on Thanksgiving, Dench and Hinton have kept the tradition alive for six years now, making it an annual event. Every Thanksgiving, they document with photos and videos on social media, providing thousands of people who have followed their story, an update on their relationship.

It was last year when the duo’s meeting prompted supportive messages from people after they learnt that Dench’s husband had passed away. Lonnie, her husband for over four decades, died in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Despite his demise, Dench and Hinton maintained the tradition in order to honour him. In their first Thanksgiving without Lonnie, they held a picture of him while clicking a photo together.

Netflix is yet to reveal information for a director or cast. Robert Teitel and George Tillman Jr. under State Street Pictures will back the much-anticipated project. Lawrence Mott is set to serve as an executive producer.

