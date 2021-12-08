Who's the Groom? Shashi Tharoor 'Mistaken' as 'Dulha' after Photo with Newlywed Couple

Sometimes, celebrities in Indian weddings steal the limelight from the couple. In this case, it was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who stole the attention from the groom himself. A photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor along with a bridegroom went viral on Twitter, where Tharoor is seen standing next to a newlywed couple. The bride, the groom and Tharoor stand in that order. While the groom is wearing an all-white look, Tharoor’s headgear and outfit make him stand out - and look a little more overdressed than the groom. The groom in question is Abhishek Kulkarni, the MD & Group CEO - Urbane Media Network. He shared the photo on Twitter, thanking Tharoor for being present at his wedding, sharing “The man who never fails to bless me in whatever I do, either in person or in spirit. For the most special occasion of my life, Shashi Tharoor travelled all the way & stayed with us for two days in Mahabaleshwar to bless (my wife) and me and enjoyed every bit of our wedding."

What desis noticed, however, was that Tharoor was probably looking more like a “dulha" than the actual “dulha."

This wasn’t the first time Tharoor had greeted a couple at their wedding. In 2019, a bride had even stopped to take a selfie with him.

Tharoor was recently criticised for a photo with women MPs of Parliament which he posted with a caption that came under fire. “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?" After a row over Shashi Tharoor’s tweet on the Lok Sabha being ‘an attractive place to work’ due to women colleagues, the Congress MP had to issue a clarification saying the selfie with his fellow female MPs was just a “show of workplace camaraderie". “The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs’ initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That’s all this is," Tharoor said in a clarification after endless criticism on the microblogging platform over his previous tweet.

