Why AC Coaches are Always in The Middle of a Train

Railways are the most common and economical means of transport for the general public in India. With a large network, the Indian Railways stretches to almost every corner of the country, there are several interesting trivia about the railways and trains that many of you may not be aware of. Let’s get to know one of these.

If you are a frequent train passenger, you must have noticed that long distance trains always have AC coaches in the middle of the train. You must be aware that the general compartments are located after the engine followed by sleeper coaches. There are AC bogies in the middle of the train, followed by some sleeper coaches and then general compartments of the train. However, do you know why AC coaches are placed in the middle?

Indian Railways has not mentioned any specific reason for the decision, but experts say that the reason for this is to facilitate an easy and convenient journey for the passengers travelling on AC coaches. Since the luggage coaches, followed by general and sleeper coaches are on either side of the train, the majority of the crowd gets divided and hence the passengers travelling on AC coaches in the middle have to face less crowd.

There are also other conveniences that AC passengers enjoy. You may have noticed that the exit gates of train stations are located right in the middle of the station. Due to this, the passengers travelling in AC coach do not face any kind of problem while travelling with luggage. AC coaches are located very close to the exit gate.

During the British era, when there were steam engines, AC bogies were placed near the engine. However, the noise of the engine caused inconvenience to the passengers travelling in AC class. Keeping this in mind, AC coaches were placed away from the engine.

