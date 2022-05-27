Why Aeroplane Tires Don't Explode While Landing

We often see tires of vehicles bursting due to heat, but have you ever wondered how airplane tires manage to handle the impact every day even under the pressure of an entire commercial jet? The answer is simple, airplane tires are built differently to withstand high speeds and weights.

According to a Business Insider report, during landing, the airplane’s speed is between 200-300 kilometers per hour, and to withstand that force, the tires play a huge role.

The report states that the plane tires are a combination of proprietary synthetic rubber compounds, paired with steel, aluminum, nylon, and aramid fabrics.

To ensure that the airplane tires do not burst or explode, they are inflated twice as a truck tire and six times more than car tires, which helps bear more weight. So, higher the pressure, the stronger the tires are.

Meanwhile, due to high speed and friction between the tire and the pavement, there is a high chance of airplane tires catching fire. And to protect against it, the tires are filled with Nitrogen gas, which is inert in nature, so changes in temperature and pressure while landing has minimal effect on it.

