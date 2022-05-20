Why All Blades Have The Same Design With Empty Space in The Middle

We use a lot of products and appliances daily and many of them have specific designs and attributes, the reasons for which are often too mundane to boggle our minds over. We normally do not give a second thought about why a certain product is designed a specific way but there is always room for some trivia, isn’t there? So here is one for you. Have you ever noticed how a blade always has the same design of open empty holes all through its middle section?

Every blade that you find in a household, be it in India or abroad will have the same design with holes in the middle. This is not a coincidence. There is a special reason behind this. To understand that, let us go back to the history of the blade. The blade was first made by Gillette Company founder King Camp Gillette in 1901 with the help of William Nickerson. In the same year, he got the blade patented and then its production was started in 1904. About 165 blades were made this year.

Advertisement

In that era, the blade did not have any other purpose other than for shaving. The blade was designed such that it fits into the razor for which it required those 3 holes. At that time, only Gillette made shaving razors. Because of this, Gillette designed its blades in this particular pattern.

However, later, although many other companies got into the production of blades business, Gillette remained the sole manufacturer of razors. This compelled all other companies to have the same design for their blades so that they could fit into all shaving razors.

Times changed and blades started being used for other things as well but the design remained. In today’s time, about 1 million blades are made daily and they all have the same design.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.