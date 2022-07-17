Why Are All 'Team Outings' About Going to Bar and Drinking? Desi CEO Wants to Know

What comes to your mind when you think about an outing with your work team? Many of us would consider going to a bar or a restaurant and having drinks. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Ankit highlighted how these team outings have been reduced to going out and chugging alcohol. Deeming this as “sad," he mentioned that such team outings “unhealthy and expensive." He also asked people for alternatives.

Ankit is the Editor-in-Chief of Coinswitch Kuber. In his latest tweet, he wrote, “Really sad how “team outing" has been reduced to going out and drinking alcohol. It’s boring, unhealthy & expensive! It’s worse enough that smokers won’t stop passively killing us, but to endure a drinking session… What are some successful alternatives? Pls share TIA." Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and garnered tons of responses.

While many people think agreed with him, there were also people who suggested things like going for hikes, go-carting, bowling, or long walks in public parks instead. People also mentioned their own experiences. One person wrote, “It is even sadder for non-smokers and non-drinkers for the amount of mental pressure that they have to face in such so-called outings. Like, you want to enjoy but others keep telling you that you are not enjoying because it does not fit their definition."

Another person wrote, “I can think of a few healthier alternatives - Meet on a playground and play some sports. Because sports help with building team spirit and coordination - Go on a trek. It’s really fun and you’ll make great memories - Go for a zumba / dance workout session. Fun and awesome."

Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the tweet with their own captions. Here are a few responses.

What would your suggestion be for the same?

