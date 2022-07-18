Why are Clowns So Damn Scary? This Study Sheds Light on 'Circus' of Fear

The smiling, colourful appearance of a clown may appear harmless, but some people develop a phobia of them. While their portrayal in horror films like It may have played some part in this fear of clowns, for some the issue has deeper roots. A 2008 study quoted by insider.com claimed that very few children liked clowns when they saw them at hospitals. In fact, having clowns’ pictures in children’s wards may actually have negative effects on kids.

Frank T. McAndrew, a psychologist who is an expert in clown fears, in his 2016 study attempted to find the reason behind this fear of clowns in people. For the study, he recruited 1,341 volunteers aged 18 to 77 and asked them to complete a survey about the characteristics and behaviours they saw as creepy.

The results showed that clown characteristics such as a big mouth and bulging eyes were not seen as particularly creepy on their own, but they acted as a trigger for inappropriate behaviours

Another theory by Canadian psychologist Rami Nader suggests that many people are often alarmed by the excessive make-up used by clowns which hide their real identity. He states that clowns always sport a smiling painted-on expression that may not be an accurate representation of their feeling. “In essence, you sort of know that it’s lying to you in terms of the presentation, Nader told Healthline.

The fact that the behaviour of clowns is supposed to be unpredictable also plays a part in people developing a fear of them.

Childhood experiences may also be a key factor in triggering a phobia of clowns. For example, if you ever encountered a clown jumping on someone in the circus, the image could have scared you. Neo explains that such memories are stored within the brain in an area called the amygdala.

“The amygdala is a very primal part of the brain… and is interested in basically helping you to survive," he said, adding that when something creates fear in your find, it may be stored there and alarm you every time you see something close to that fearful memory.

The fact that many people are embarrassed about their fears also reinforces their fear. People end up imagining being trapped in the same room as a clown or being trapped in the circus chairs with no way to get out.

