Why Are Emojis Yellow? Know Everything Here

Emoji make your texts, and chats look lively. We use them every day, countless times, to express our feelings. But have you ever wondered why emojis are yellow?

Experts have not given any specific reason behind the yellow colour of emoticons, but many have answered this on the social media site Quora.

Shedding a little light on the subject, here are some of the top answers from the site that make sense:

- Yellow emojis are more likely to signify our identity as it matches the skin tone. Our skin colour is the main reason for it being yellow. Many feels connected because of the yellow colour.

- Some also wrote that when an individual laughs or smiles, then his/her face starts to appear yellow and because of this, emojis and smileys are yellow.

- Yellow colour is said to represent happiness.

- The details of the face are clearly visible in yellow colour, wherein emojis and smileys are able to show very clear emotions.

