Why are 'Stranger Things' Fans Upset with Mike for How He Treated Will?

The ‘Stranger Things’ finale drives home the point: you win some, you lose some. While the sinister climax to the eventful season 4 gave fans a lot of what they had counted on to happen, it also left them squirming with some of the arcs that their favourite characters got. If you haven’t watched the Stranger Things volume 2 episodes yet, you might want to click away at this point because heavy spoilers abound. Fans of the series are finding it difficult to digest Mike Wheeler’s character arc. While he finally utters the magical “I love you" to Eleven in an emotional bumper of a moment, fans think the Duffer brothers did Will Byers dirty.

Mike has been quick to spring to action when it comes to Will all throughout, but somehow failed him spectacularly in the final volume. Fans are upset not just because they think Mike fails to recognise Will’s feelings for him, but also because they think Will could’ve been given an option to explore his identity without this sad turn of events. In all, Stranger Things viewers found Mike’s behaviour unacceptable and also inconsistent with how he has so far acted. In fact, some accused the makers of queerbaiting.

Clearly, fans think Will’s little speech about Eleven needing Mike was actually about himself, and him turning away from Mike to cry silently seems to point towards the fact.

