Why Beer Bottles Are Always Green Or Brown In Colour

Excessive consumption of alcohol harms your health is something we are all aware of. And even as various studies show that we should cut down on our alcohol consumption, many of us continue to have it. And while we are talking about alcohol, have you ever wondered why beer bottles are always green or brown?

There is a special reason behind the green or brown beer bottle. According to Business Insider, many years ago, beer bottles were made in Egypt. Here beer was made and served in transparent bottles. During this time, the beer makers noticed that when sunlight penetrated these transparent bottles, the acid inside reacted rapidly due to the ultraviolet rays present in the light. Due to this, the beer started smelling “skunky" (like a skunk). This caused the people to distance themselves from beer and the makers faced huge losses.

When the beer companies started to suffer, they tried a lot of methods to solve this problem but couldn’t. The final resort was to try and colour the bottle brown. This remedy worked. Beer kept in brown bottles did not spoil. That is because sunlight could not reach the liquid in the bottle.

Advertisement

Shortly after this, when the Second World War happened, another problem faced the beer companies. At that time, there was a shortage of brown bottles and the companies had to opt for the new colour, which was green.

The other colour that worked wonderfully well in stopping sunlight from reaching the beer inside was green. Hence, green and brown bottles became the mainstream storage for beer to keep sunlight out and beer fresh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.