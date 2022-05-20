Why Birds Don't Get Electric Shock Despite Sitting on High-Voltage Wire

You must have seen many birds sitting on the electric wires, and at the same time, must have also wondered why they do not get electric shocks, right?

Our eyes tend to watch every single action happening around us but our brain never feels like finding the logic behind that particular thing. Let’s find the reason why bords don’t get an electric shock.

We see a group of birds chilling on the wire comfortably but the current never strikes them. To fully comprehend this, you must first understand the law of the flow of electricity. A wire transports electricity from one location to another.

For this, copper is used to ensure that the flow of energy is smooth. It is stated that there are cells and tissues in the bodies of birds that cause resistance to copper wires and disrupt the flow of electricity.

Indeed, birds do not get electric shocks from the wire even after sitting on them. However, if the birds come into contact with the ground while touching the wire, it will result in a circuit and the birds will get shocks. The same happens with human beings as well. If the human body is in contact with the ground, only then do we get electric shocks. This occurs as a result of circuit completeness.

According to conservationists, the situation has gotten worse as Kenya has updated its electricity network, replacing timber poles with conductive steel-reinforced concrete and draping improperly insulated power wires between them.

This, combined with the lack of deterrent marks along the wires, is threatening Kenya’s already declining bird of prey species. Many are killed outright by the shock, both via direct collision with power lines or from perching.

