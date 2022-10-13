Why Both Producers And Consumers Are Wary of Black Diamond Apple

We have eaten luscious red and green apples all our life. In addition to these, there is a new variety of apples which might be of great interest to people. According to a Times of India report, there is a rare variety called the Black Diamond Apple from the family of Hua Niu apples. Christina Persaud, a US-based writer, says that this variety is grown in Tibet.

Netizens were left amazed by the colour of the Black Diamond Apple, and they wondered why it had such a colour. According to experts, these apples are affected by the geographical region and climatic condition of Nyingchi. Nyingchi, a small city in the mountains of Tibet, receives excessive ultraviolet light during the day. The temperature drops to a great extent during the night which affects the apple’s skin and it develops a deep and dark colour. The best thing about this colour change is that it doesn’t affect what’s inside. It remains bright like any other apple.

Sadly, this rare variety of apples is not easily available in the market. About 70% of Black Diamond Apple Crop doesn’t even reach the market. Farmers also refrain from growing this variety because it takes 5 to 8 years. Another thing that doesn’t make Black Diamond Apple farmer-friendly is that conditions for growing this crop last only two months. They are not nutritious compared to regular apples. While regular apples contain a flavonoid called epicatechin which regulates blood pressure, Black Diamond Apples contain no such benefits. They are very expensive as well.

Black Diamond Apple shares a similar colour with the Arkansas Black variety of apples in the United States of America. However, they are not sweet compared to Black Diamond Apples and need to be stored in darker places for good taste.

According to reports, this breed was first discovered and cultivated in 1870. Reportedly, this variety is also used as a major component in meat dishes, pie fillings and other dishes.

