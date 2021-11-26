'Why Can’t Man's Nipple be Seen As Erotic': Madonna Slams Instagram for Censoring Post

American pop icon Madonna certainly does not like censorship when it comes to her freedom of expression. The 63-year-old’s recent Instagram post was taken down by the social media platform after one of the pictures featured her exposed nipple. The singer re-posted the pictures on Instagram and slammed the platform for sexualising one particular part of her body. In the pictures, Madonna was seen wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and Christian Louboutin heels as she posed on a bed. The singer was also spotted topless in one of the pictures in which she was lying inside the blanket. The pictures where her nipples were exposed were hidden by a red heart emoticon.

Accompanying the pictures, Madonna wrote, “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized." The Grammy-award winning singer shared her perspective on nipples and said that it “nourishes the baby." She went on to question why can’t a man’s nipple be seen as erotic? The caption read, “And what about a woman’s a** which is never censored anywhere." Considering the post was shared on the occasion of Thanksgiving, the singer expressed gratitude to her own self and also pointed out how the occasion is based on a brutal colonial past. “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship, sexism, ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock. God bless America."

Madonna concluded the caption with a hashtag that read, “Artists are here to disturb the peace." The latest Instagram post by Madonna confirms that the singer is certainly a staunch follower of the Free the Nipple movement.

