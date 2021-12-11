Why Chickenpox is Called 'Mata' in India

Superstitions and superstitious practices are not limited to India. These beliefs have existed for centuries In India, there are several such beliefs for which there’s no reason. Even some diseases are associated with superstitions, and one of them is chickenpox. In India, particularly in rural areas, chickenpox is referred to as ‘Mata’ but very few people know the reason behind it.

Chickenpox is an infectious disease that occurs due to the varicella-zoster virus. A person suffering from it develops red coloured rashes on their entire body. This disease spreads quickly from one person to another. If a person comes in direct contact with someone suffering from chickenpox, they may also end up getting it. The disease usually happens among children and adolescents and increases due to the lack of cleanliness.

Now if chickenpox spreads like a virus, why is it called mata? Chickenpox is associated with Shitala Mata. Shitala Mata is considered a form of Durga Mata, and she is known as Goddess who cures diseases. Shitala Mata has a broom in one hand and holy water in another. With the broom, she punishes humans by giving them diseases and then takes away the diseases with holy water.

According to shastra, there used to be an asur named Jowarasura. He used to kill children by giving them high fevers. It was then that Mata Katyayani took the form of Shitala Mata and entered the children’s bodies. As soon as she entered, rashes appeared on the body and she cured the children from inside. Since then, it is believed that during chickenpox, mata enters the body and cures the human from inside.

