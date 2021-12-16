This is Why Cranking Up the Volume in Your Headphones May Not Always Be a Great Idea

Earphones are a blessing in terms of the isolated auditory experience they offer. But excessive usage of earphones and continuously listening to loud music on them may also cause hearing loss, multiple studies say. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion young adults are at risk of permanent hearing loss because of their listening practices, something which is avoidable.

How Loud Music in Earphones Harms Your Ears

To understand how earphones can harm our ears, we need to understand how the human ear works. When sound waves reach our ears, the outer ear catches the waves which then travel through the ear canal to hit the eardrum, a membrane that separates the inner ear from the outer ear. When the sound waves hit the eardrum, the membrane shakes, which in turn, vibrates three tiny ear bones. The bones amplify the sound vibrations and send them to a snail-shaped chamber “the cochlea" filled with a watery liquid - endolymph, which moves and reproduces the waves in the fluid.

Inside the cochlea, bundled hair cells “stereocilia" ride these waves and convert them into electrical signals that are sent to the brain for perception. Different bundles of stereocilia are sensitive to different frequencies. Long term exposure to loud noise can cause the stereocilia to lose their rigidity, hence their sensitivity, resulting in a hearing loss, as per WHO’s report.

A study published this year in the National Journal of Physiology, Pharmacy and Pharmacology, found that about 90 per cent of students prefer listening to music on their earphones on a volume level higher than 60%, hence at a higher risk of hearing loss.

Headphones are believed to be slightly better than earphones as they still provide some gap in the ear canal for sound to travel and dampen. However, loud music in headphones makes the ear exhausted and may cause hearing loss.

Safe Practises

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, loud music can damage our ears within an hour, so it is always a good idea to take short breaks whenever you are using your earphones or headphones. Usually, a five-minute break every 30 minutes and a 10-minute break every hour is advised. Other than that, regularly sanitising earphones is also a good practice.

