Why Crawling On The Ground Is The New Trend Among Chinese College Students

There is a new trend in China of walking on all fours — a unique exercise that is causing people in the country to rethink the theory of human evolution. The new trend started when university students in Beijing were seen crawling around in circles in a playground last week, according to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The trend making waves on social media shows a group of students walking on four limbs — also known as the quadruped movement. It has been inspired by the movements of animals like cats, crocodiles and bears.

However, the growing number of people doing or taking an interest in it, are tapping into a deeply primal form of human movement and the return to a time before we walked upright is not only fun but benefits health. According to the publication house, on Xiaohungshu, China’s Instagram platform, a hashtag called “Xiaohongshu Crawling Competition" has received over 3.8 million views.

The outlet also stated that the exercise was helping many college students relieve the stress and boredom of lockdown under China’s ongoing zero-COVID-19 policy. As the Chinese government has enforced a zero-COVID policy, thousands of students have been confined to campus and are unable to engage in social activities.

Due to this many university students in china have made handicraft animals out of cardboard as their companions to handle boredom and isolation.

According to Primal Play, there are great benefits to walking on all fours. The website stated that the quadrupedal movement helps improve the body’s balance and range of activity. It helps move very quickly on all four limbs and helps your body transition more dynamically between two very different states of movement- think of moving swiftly from a crouching position to a standing position or vice versa.

Earlier, a video of a group of people in Xiangshan Mountain in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province were seen crawling on the ground like crocodiles.

