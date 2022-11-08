Why Cricket Fans are Eager to See R Ashwin 'Mankading' England in T20 World Cup Semi-finals

Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t around when ‘Mankading’ became a thing in cricket but the Indian veteran spinner has certainly become the poster boy for the rare dismissal in the sport since 2019. Ashwin being a vocal supporter of the non-striker’s end run-out despite the stigma around it adds the cherry on top and fans are now looking forward to seeing the ‘unorthodox’ mode of dismissal come into play when India take on England in the much-anticipated semi-finals of the T20 World Cup contest at the Adelaide Oval. And they only want an unapologetic Ashwin to do the “dirty work."

The rules for Mankad/Mankading are simple: The batter is backing up during the delivery to gain an advantage. The bowler, in their delivery stride, dismisses them by rattling the bails without a prior warning. Custodians of the laws of cricket MCC have reaffirmed that a non-striker’s run out while backing up is within the laws of the game. In fact, MCC’s new code of laws has moved the running out of the non-striker (Mankad) from Law 41 - Unfair Play to Law 38 - Run-out.

Ashwin knows it’s fair. Jos Buttler, England skipper, however, wishes to maintain a fair distance from dismissal that he believes goes against the “spirit of the game."

Clash of the egos?

During a Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals contest in IPL back in 2019, the cricket fraternity was left divided after off-spinner and then Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Royals’ batter Jos Buttler by ‘Mankading’ him. Ashwin, sensing that Buttler was backing up too far, paused during his bowling action and removed the bails from the non-strikers’ end. Buttler was left bemused and angry.

Cricket Twitter was up in flames. Ashwin, unmoved.

“It is there in the rules of the game. I don’t know where the understanding of the spirit of the game comes from because quite naturally if it’s there in the rules, it’s there," Ashwin said despite being on the receiving end of the massive outrage.

Come 2022, the spirit of the game debate once again took the world by storm during India vs England women’s third ODI match at Lord’s which saw Deepti Sharma running out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end.

Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end. On seeing that, Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

That incident wasn’t taken too kindly by several English players and their media.

“I find it very disturbing that a very large section of the media in England is asking questions of a girl who played by the laws of the game & none at all of another who was gaining an illegal advantage and was a habitual offender. That includes reasonable people & I think it is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong," Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Jos Buttler, England’s stance

“No, I am calling the batsman back," the 32-year-old Buttler, told TalkSPORT. Similar sentiments were echoed by his teammates Moeen Ali and star cricketer Ben Stokes.

Ashwin strikes again

Ashwin once again gave his honest opinion on the run out at the non-striker’s end.

“Honestly, I also wouldn’t like to get out like that, just because I don’t like it’s not like I can’t get out like that. So nobody likes getting out. I don’t like being nicked off bowled, run out, lbw or anyway, likewise, I also wouldn’t like to get run out at the non-striker’s end. Because it’s a form of dismissal and it’s pretty legal and I don’t see any problem with it," Ashwin said in the press conference ahead of India’s clash against Zimbabwe.

In both the raging ‘Mankad’ debates, India and England players were in the heat of things, be it men’s or women’s cricket. And to state the obvious, the two nations aren’t on the same page.

Will Ashwin give a prior warning to English batters or just go for it?

Cricket fans, waiting for the India vs England clash on Thursday in the T20 World Cup semis, are eager to see what unfolds at the Adelaide Oval.

