Why Cricketers Chew Gum on The Field? Read on To Know Reasons

You may know the rules and jargon of the nation’s favourite sport cricket like the back of your hand, but there are still some little-known facts. Take for example, cricketers chewing gum while on the ground. No true cricket enthusiast would miss the sight of their favourite cricketer chewing gum while in action. From Kapil Dev and Vivian Richards to Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes, many of have these legends have been seen doing the same. It is usually assumed to be a style statement but there are scientific reasons behind this practice. Here are some of them.

Makes you feel calm and relaxed

Chewing gum is scientifically proven to help keep players calm under pressure. Whether it is a batsman facing a 140 kmph bowler or a fielder waiting for a catch, cricket is a game where one needs to remain calm and relaxed. It is observed that chewing gum had an impact on cognition and can be used as a psychogenic tool to aid a player’s performance.

Hydration

Standing on the field for so long can lead to dehydration, especially in hot climates like India. Chewing gum can help keep you hydrated. While gum doesn’t increase the water content in the body, chewing it can make you salivate more and thus make you thirstier than usual. This results in the player drinking more water.

Concentration

Cricket matches can get very long in duration and one can easily lose focus. When doing anything for a long period of time, anyone can lose concentration. Chewing gum prevents that from happening by keeping the mind occupied. This is certainly useful for fielders.

Reaction Time

It can even have a positive effect on your reflex speed. A scientific study revealed that gum helps in improving alertness and the nervous system is able to send messages quicker to the rest of the body.

Energy

Chewing gum contains glucose which is a great revitalizer, more so when a player is low on energy.

