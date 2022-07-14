Why Crocodiles Can't Chew But Swallow

Crocodiles, one of the toothiest reptiles, can’t chew or break off small pieces of food. Yes, it is true. Surprisingly, crocodiles can’t grind their food down in a traditional chewing motion as some other animals do. Their jaws are not structured to move sideways but up and down.

Crocs are carnivores, which means they feast on fish, birds, frogs, and crustaceans. And occasionally, they cannibalize on each other as well. So, in order to have their meal, crocodiles rip off large, big chunks of their prey and swallow them whole.

When in the wild, crocodiles suppress a prey with their massive strong jaws, break it off into pieces and then slide down the prey whole. Whereas in captivity, crocodiles feast on small animals such as rats, fish, or mice that have already been killed for them.

Moreover, you will also be surprised to know that crocodiles have four stomachs, which helps them quickly digest the prey whole. The crocodile stomach contains more gastric acid than other animals. According to the experts of the Miami Science Museum, like the ostrich, the crocodile also eats small pebbles, so that they can grind the food in the stomach.

If a crocodile eats a big prey, then it does not need to eat anything for the next few days as the food is slowly digested in its stomach for 10 days, say biologists.

The female crocodile lays 12-48 eggs at a time, which take 55-100 days to hatch. They are 7-10 inches long as soon as they are born. It takes 4-15 years to grow up. Their life depends on their species. Usually, it’s 40 years but some crocodiles can live up to 80 years.

