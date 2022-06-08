Why Denmark Capital Copenhagen Has Higher Than Normal Benches On Roadside

You find benches on the roadside in many cities. These benches are constructed in such a way that people of any size and shape can sit on them comfortably. But there’s one city that has installed benches so high that one would probably need a ladder to sit on them. The reason behind these benches being so high might be a little bit of a surprise but you might have also seen it coming.

If you take a walk on the road in Copenhagen, Denmark, you will see pretty high benches. People may have to struggle a lot to climb them. Seeing them might make you think that they’re useless to us. Under the ‘Fake Vs Real’ series of News18 Hindi, we bring to you amusing things from around the world that may seem fake but are real.

These benches in the Danish capital have been made 85 cm higher than other benches in the city. TV channel TV2 got these benches installed because they want to make people aware of the problems of climate change. Denmark is not much higher than the sea level.

Some parts of Copenhagen are only a few meters above it. Scientists claim that at the speed with which global warming is increasing, the sea level will rise by 1 meter by the year 2100. Due to this, the TV channel has placed them in the city and named them Future Bench.

According to a report by the Euro News website, a manager named Kasper Adsbøll of the channel TV2 said that according to the UN, the sea level is gradually rising and the effect will be seen in Denmark as well.

Popularly known as The Copenhagen Bench-2100 Edition, this bench is part of the channel’s Our Earth - Our Responsibility campaign. Under this project, the channel wants to make people aware of climate change and wants to inform people about the risk of sea level rise.

