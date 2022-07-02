Why Didn't Eddie Get to Graduate? 'Stranger Things' Fans Can't Get Over it

[‘Stranger Things’ volume 2 spoilers ahead]

The ‘Stranger Things’ finale gave us many reasons to be heartbroken. You’ve got to love a good old redemption arc, and all the more so if the person being redeemed ends up as something of a tragic hero. That’s what happened with Eddie Munson and Stranger Things fans can’t forgive the Duffer Brothers for how he went unacknowledged despite that fact. Not only does Eddie end up dying, but also nobody in Hawkins, except for Dustin, seems to understand that he died protecting them. To add salt to the wound, remember Eddie’s graduation plans? Obviously, that’s never happening either unless he comes back to life somehow.

Eddie’s heroism was elevated by the fact that he shredded Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ (along with our hearts) right in Vecna’s backyard.

