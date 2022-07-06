Why Do Cars Have Rubber Wheels, Unlike Trains?

Ever wondered why road vehicles like cars, trucks, motorcycles or even bicycles have a rubber tyre but trains don’t? If the thought had been crawling in your mind too, it’s time to get an answer. As per a report in Science ABC, the choice of the type of tyre depends on multiple factors but the key among them are - friction, speed and the surface on which the vehicle runs.

Trains have to cover long distances at high speed with a lot of weight. Steel wheels offer lesser friction in comparison to rubber tyres and that makes the job easy for trains or metro as they can sail smoothly at a uniform speed. Since there is no variation in the surface on which trains run, the objective of running trains at high speed can be achieved easily. Trains can run at high speed if there is very little friction between their wheels and tracks. For this purpose, the tracks are made using smooth material. Since both wheel and the tracks are smooth, the friction is cut down and trains can run at a higher speed using lesser power and fuel.

If the trains run on rubber tyres, trains would require a greater force to move in turn increasing the fuel consumption.

In contrast, cars have to run on different types of terrains- good, bad road and sometimes off-road. They are required to stop suddenly and in traffic, and they have to move a slow face. For such a situation, cars are required to have a good grip on the road, which is provided by a rubber tyre.

