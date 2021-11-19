Why do Men and Women Shirts Have Buttons on Different Sides?

The buttons in a woman’s shirt are on the left side and in a man’s on the right. Which side the buttons are on determine whom the shirt is for. But do you know the reason why men and women’s shirts have buttons on different sides? There are interesting facts behind the placement of buttons on different sides for men and women.

The men were able to wear their clothes, but women needed servants to dress them. Therefore, one reason for putting the button on the left was that when the maids put on the clothes of their mistress or button their clothes, they should be able to close the button in the opposite way with their right hand.

As per the reports, there’s another theory that women usually hold their babies in the left hand while breastfeeding them and that may also have been a major reason behind the placement of buttons on the left side for them. The buttons were put on the left side so that they could be unbuttoned easily with the right hand.

When it comes to men, having buttons on the right side is a tradition of old times. When the men in the family used to go on a war they were required to hold a sword in their right hand. The sword was to be hung on his left side and the right hand was used to remove it. So the buttons were placed on the right side so that they can be opened easily with the left hand.

A large population in the world wears shirts and the difference in placement of buttons can be easily noticed in the shirts of women and men.

