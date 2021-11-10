Why do Our Jeans Still Have Small Pockets? Here's Century-old Reason

Men or women, children or elderlies, jeans are a piece of clothing almost everyone loves. And now a wide variety of jeans has entered the market. From ripped and bell-bottom to low-waist and skin-tight, there are just so many options. While they are different from each other, there’s one thing common among all — a small pocket just above the jeans pocket. This pocket is so small that one can hardly keep anything in it. But what exactly is the purpose of this pocket then?

In 1853, a businessman named Levi Strauss started a jeans company named Levis Strauss and company. This was the first company to make blue jeans. In 1873, when the company registered for patent of jeans, they also gave a small pocket with the front pocket and almost every company that entered the market after that has followed the design. In 1890, the company started this design with “lot 501" jeans. That was the first time when a small pocket was seen in the jeans.

The purpose was simple. People who wore jeans used to keep their pocket watches in it. Pants worn with a suit did not have this pocket because the coat of the suit already had a pocket to keep the pocket in. When the watches came out of the pockets to the wrists, these small pockets did not have any purpose left. Today, keeping anything in such a small pocket is next to impossible. Even if some people keep coins in it, their fingers are not small enough to go inside the pocket easily.

Tracey Panek, the historian of Levis, told Insider that the pocket was never gotten rid of so that the old design that gave people a nice feeling is followed. She also said that during the second world war, two of the rivets used on small pockets were removed because at that time metal was supposed to be saved for making weapons and bullets. Once the war was over, the rivets were back in the pocket.

