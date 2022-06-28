Why Do Soft Drink Companies Leave Empty Space In Bottles?

With the increase in temperature, it is important to stay hydrated, especially while going out. Many prefer a chilled soft drink to quench their thirst during peak summer times, which works like magic. Soft drinks help you hydrate because of their high caffeine and sugar levels. This begs the question of why there is space in soft drink bottles? Can’t manufacturers use that space to fill more of the drink in the bottle for the benefit of the consumer?

Sold in plastic and glass bottles, the drinks are usually stored at temperatures that are quite cool, to effectively save their flavour from changing. But these bottles often have to be transported long ways and through rough terrains to reach consumers around the world. Change in surrounding temperatures is not something that can be controlled at all times.

Another thing to know is that these drinks often contain high levels of carbon dioxide to help with their flavour and refreshing nature. This gas expands quite a bit when subjected to high temperatures.

Not only that but the bottles are sometimes stored in subzero temperatures. The water inside the bottle expands for this reason. The expansion of water in low temperatures and of carbon dioxide in high temperatures can cause the bottle to burst. This will not only ruin the drink but also the surrounding area will be drenched in sweet and sticky liquid.

To protect its consumers and the drink itself, soft drink companies leave some space in the bottle so that its components may expand freely depending on the surrounding temperature. This is quite helpful to many consumers who may often forget if they kept their favourite soft drinks in the freezer on out in the sun.

