Why Do Some Countries Drive on Right and Others on Left Side of the Road

Every country has its own rules of driving. As the car structure changes by borders, the traffic rules and the way of driving also modifies. In some countries, people drive on the right side of the road while in others, on the left.If we are driving a car in India, then we will drive the car on the left of the road but this is not applicable for Germany. People in Germany drive on the right side of the road. In the majority of countries around the world, people drive on the right with approximately 70 countries having the rule of driving on the left side. Apart from India, people from Cyprus, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Bhutan, Ireland, Japan and many others drive on the left side.

You might be thinking that as the majority drives on the right, then why did people start following left-side driving. There are numerous unexplained reasons people might quote to you and you might believe them, however, to give the correct and proven reasons, we are here. One of the popular beliefs is that left-hand driving was started by Romans. They used to ride their horses with their left hand so that they can hold the weapon in right during a war. Then, it passed on to Europe, and later, the British Government included left-side driving in the traffic rule book.

As the Britishers brought colonisation, the rule was spread in the countries they put their foot in, such as India. However, the only exception is Japan, where there are no signs of British invasion although they still have a rule of left-side driving. It is believed that the movement of traffic gave way to the rule in Japan as whenever a car moved from left, the traffic moved to right giving it the way to go.

The right-hand driving also dates back to the 18th century and is believed that in the United States, whenever freight wagons were pulled by the horses, they took the left way due to which the car drivers shifted to the right in order to avoid accidents. The tradition continued and right-hand driving became a popular trend in most of the American countries which later became the rule.

