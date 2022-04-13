Why Do Some Pens Have Holes in Their Caps? You'd Have Never Guessed the Reason

As you fiddle with the pen and chew its cap while writing, you must have noticed that some pen caps have holes on top of them. Now as the manufacturers don’t apprise us of the reason behind it, we are likely to get puzzled by the feature. With time, people came up with fascinating conspiracy theories explaining why ballpoint pens have holes in their caps. Some believe that the holes help equalise the pressure in the body of the pen so that it gets easier to open the cap. But, many pen caps can also be screwed on which basically solves the problem of the air pressure if any.

Others also think that the holes allow the ink on the nib to dry up. Now, while this reason may be partially true, it is apparently not the sole purpose of the holes.

Before it gets even more puzzling, let us demystify the mystery. The baffling feature is given to the pen as a safety measure. It prevents people from choking to death who end up swallowing the pen cap while chewing it.

One of the oldest pen manufacturers, BIC, simply added a hole on the top of their pen caps making it a life-saving feature. For instance, if a person swallows the cap and it gets stuck in the windpipe, the hole would maintain the airflow and allow the person to still breathe.

The problem of getting a pen cap lodged in your windpipe is more fatal and common than you think. Cases have been reported where school children and toddlers have choked to death after ingesting a pen cap accidentally. In 2018, an 8-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh had died of choking after swallowing a pen cap. In another case, a 13-year-old schoolboy named Ben Stirland got a pen cap stuck in his throat, choking him to death.

Now, although the safety holes on the cap might save you in case you swallow it, it’s not advised that you try it to check if it works.

