Why Do World Leaders 'Age' So Fast? Leading a Country is More Stressful Than You Think

If you are planning on joining politics, you must know that it is one the most stressful jobs in the world. It is not just a vague statement but a fact rooted in reality. In a recent YouTube video shared by Max Klymenko, the creative content creator showed the pictures of some of the world leaders before they were presidents and after their term was finished. A look at these pictures and you would notice that politicians like Barack Obama, Theresa May aged significantly over the course of their term as the leader of their respective countries than they did years before that. Most recently, you would have noticed how within a month, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has aged since Russia invaded the eastern European country.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xn4oIW2lrbk

Max quoted that this drastic change among politicians was explained by a 2015 study published in the British Medical Journal. The study, led by Anupam Jena, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, had tried to quantify just how much of a toll all the pressure of running a country takes on leaders. The group of researchers compared 279 federal leaders in 17 countries with a control group: 261 candidates who tried but never made it to office. The elections examined under the study covered a long period of time, from 1722 to 2015.

After adjusting the candidate’s age and life expectancy at election time, the analysis revealed a significant gap in mortality. The study pointed out that elected leaders lived 2.7 years less and had a higher risk of death compared with the runners-up.

There is no one particular reason explaining why elected leaders of the country undergo such significant health risks, however, study author Jena told Vox that according to them leading a country is “extraordinarily stressful and exhausting mentally and physically," which itself would cause adverse health outcomes. Jena also added that presidents also have limited time to take care of their health and have a healthy lifestyle.

So if you are planning to lead a country, be prepared to take on the shooting stress levels.

