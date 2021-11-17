Why Does Pizza Come in a Square Box Despite Being Round in Shape?

Among children and elders around the world, pizza is undoubtedly one of the most popular foods. In today’s time, who hasn’t ordered takeout or delivery from a pizza outlet? Many of you must have noticed that pizza comes in a square box. But have you thought about why, despite being round in shape, a pizza comes in a square box? Let’s get to the answer to this puzzling question. The reason is that it’s easy to make square boxes and they are cost-effective as well. Round boxes are way too hard to make as compared to square ones, and meanwhile, the square boxes also keep your meal safe.

Manufacturing round boxes are difficult, much more time-consuming, and cost-prohibitive too.

Advertisement

Usually, many food packaging boxes have the same basic square shape. So, all the manufacturer has to do is just adjust as per the length, width, and height of a standard box. Just a sheet of cardboard is required to make a standard square box.

Also, it is said that early versions of pizza were square and that could be related to why pizzas come in square packaging today.

The next question: why is it not cut into squares? Why are Pizza slices cut in triangles?

The only way to cut a round thing evenly is to cut it into small triangles. Pizza is also cut square in many places. But that is when the size of the pizza is very big.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.