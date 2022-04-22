Why Does Queen Elizabeth Celebrate Two Birthdays Every Year?

Yesterday marked Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday. She was born on April 21, 1926, at her maternal grandparent’s house in Mayfair. Ever since she took the throne, Queen Elizabeth has celebrated her birthday twice every year. Although her original birthday was yesterday, she would be celebrating her official birthday with the people of England again in June. The tradition of celebrating two birthdays a year was introduced by King George II in 1748. The King decided to celebrate two birthdays due to a simple reason – seasons. Although his birthday was in November, King George II decided that he would be celebrating his birthday twice, once in November in private and once in public in June (to celebrate it in the summer season). King George II ruled till his death in 1760. Ever since, the tradition has been followed by every person who has ever sat on the throne. Queen Elizbeth II has continued the tradition since she became the Queen in 1952.

The summer birthday is marked by “Trooping the Colour ". The event showcases a parade by the soldiers of the Royal Kingdom. Over 1400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses display military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to celebrate the Queen’s birthday. The Queen attends the event in a carriage and arrived at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. After the parade by the guards, she goes back to Buckingham Palace in her carriage and watches a fly-past by the Royal Air Force in the palace’s balcony with her family members. In addition to all of this, a 41-gun salute is also fired to celebrate the monarch’s birthday.

Due to the pandemic, the event wasn’t celebrated on a large scale in 2020 and 2021. This year however, “Trooping the Colour" is planned to happen on June 2, 2022. This year would mark the platinum jubilee (70-year mark) of the Queen celebrating her official birthday as she took the throne 70 years back in 1952.

