Why Does Saturn's Largest Moon 'Titan' Have Sand Dunes?

New research has revealed that the largest moon in the Saturn system, Titan, has rivers, lakes, and seas filled with rain which is coming through a thick atmosphere. These lakes are filled with different materials than the ones on Earth. A team of researchers led by Stanford University geologist Mathieu Lapotre revealed how Titan’s dunes, plains, and labyrinth terrains could be formed. The research sheds light on the season cycle which further drives the movement of grains over the moon’s surface. Lapotre, in a statement, said, “Our model adds a unifying framework that allows us to understand how all of these sedimentary environments work together. If we understand how the different pieces of the puzzle fit together and their mechanics, then we can start using the landforms left behind by those sedimentary processes to say something about the climate or the geological history of Titan and how they could impact the prospect for life on Titan."

On Titan, unlike Earth, Mars, and Venus, the sediments are thought to be composed of solid organic compounds. Scientists have been trying to understand the basic components that can transform into grains. The researcher, in a statement, said, “We were able to resolve the paradox of why there could have been sand dunes on Titan for so long even though the materials are very weak."

Advertisement

As per Lapotre, the purpose is to show that on Titan there is an active sedimentary cycle that can explain the latitudinal distribution of landscapes. “It’s pretty fascinating to think about how there’s this alternative world so far out there, where things are so different, yet so similar," he said.

Meanwhile, the most frequently asked question of all time - What would happen if the Earth suddenly stopped spinning altogether? - has been answered by a resurfaced video. It features popular astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and belongs to when Late American TV and radio host Larry King, in 2013, asked him about the same. “That would be disastrous - disastrous," deGrasse Tyson said. “If you stopped Earth and you weren’t seat-belt buckled to the Earth, you would fall over and roll 800 miles an hour due East. It would kill everyone on Earth. People would be flying out of windows, and that would just be a bad day on Earth," he can be heard saying. The host further explained that at the time, in New York, based on its latitude, they were moving with the Earth at 800 miles due east because it is rotating.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.